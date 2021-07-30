iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $800,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.28. 7,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,757. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

