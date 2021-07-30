Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $22,972,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $7,045,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $6,796,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. 1,016,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,002,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $137.57.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

