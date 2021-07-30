Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618. Wharf has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WARFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

