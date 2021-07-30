Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 59.6%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 273,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
About Silver Viper Minerals
