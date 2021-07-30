Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $116.30. 7,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,007,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

