Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 582,325 shares.The stock last traded at $44.29 and had previously closed at $46.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.