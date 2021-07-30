American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.90

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.90 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

