MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 4,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.