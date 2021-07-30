Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 3.6%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 3,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,757,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.