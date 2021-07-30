Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 3.6%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 3,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,757,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

