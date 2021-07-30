Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 5.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $240.94 and last traded at $242.50. Approximately 2,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 853,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.74.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fiverr International by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.