Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.90. 113,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 744,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on Discovery Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.62 million and a PE ratio of -23.41. The company has a current ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 59.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

