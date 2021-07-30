General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $196.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,654. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

