Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

