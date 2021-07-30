The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

