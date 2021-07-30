Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,931 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 put options.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 11,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

