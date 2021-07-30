Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

