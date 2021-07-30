Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.
GSKY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 9,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.67.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
