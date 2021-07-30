Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

GSKY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 9,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

