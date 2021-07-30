Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of RLLMF stock remained flat at $$10.60 on Thursday. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.