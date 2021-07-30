Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GASNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

GASNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 8,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

