Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Capri also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. 144,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,849. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

