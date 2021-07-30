Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 45.82 ($0.60). 99,956,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,139,453. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.24. The stock has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

