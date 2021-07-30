Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 1,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Constellium by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

