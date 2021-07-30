Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. 2,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

