Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.
DRVN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $313,000.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
