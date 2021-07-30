Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

DRVN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

