Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $612,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,820. The company has a market capitalization of $264.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

