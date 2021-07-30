Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Cowen from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Shares of WING opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

