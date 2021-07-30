Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.