Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. 3,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

