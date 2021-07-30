Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64. Apple has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

