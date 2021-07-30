Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $177.42. 132,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $322.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

