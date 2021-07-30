Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $146.53. 20,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,713. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.