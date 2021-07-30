Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 64 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.41. The stock had a trading volume of 436,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

