Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$13.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$13.00 price target from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVE. dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.46.

CVE traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.20. 1,106,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,036. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

