Raymond James Analysts Give Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) a C$6.50 Price Target

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$6.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

AAV stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.60. 350,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$865.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last three months.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

