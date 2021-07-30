ATB Capital Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$92.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.78.

L traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$83.81. 84,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,129. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$76.96. The company has a market cap of C$28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

