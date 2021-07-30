Raymond James Analysts Give North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) a C$24.00 Price Target

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a C$24.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

NOA traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.04. 83,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,052. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.99 and a 12 month high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

