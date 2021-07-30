Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.99.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.00. 283,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,377. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

In other news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,778,242.74. Insiders have sold a total of 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210 in the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

