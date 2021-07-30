Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDE. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

SDE stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$551.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

