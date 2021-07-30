Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.99.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of Real Matters stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$13.00. 283,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,377. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.68.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,210.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.