Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.78.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$105.24. 66,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,489. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$70.50 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at C$22,910,226.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.