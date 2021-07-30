Morgan Stanley Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $144.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 13,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,868. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,861,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

