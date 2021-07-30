Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 655,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,811,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.25 ($0.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 31.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.78. The firm has a market cap of £222.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

