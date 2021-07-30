-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.60). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

