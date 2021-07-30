Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 634.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

IDXX opened at $704.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $618.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

