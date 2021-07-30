Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,521 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

