Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,333 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.32 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

