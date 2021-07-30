Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

