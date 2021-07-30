Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $57,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $44.46 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

