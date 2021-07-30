Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 3,127 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

