Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.
NASDAQ SGC traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $29.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
