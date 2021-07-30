Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

